I also found that our local Slapton Ley (or lagoon) was apparently a bar-built estuary at one time in history. However, shingle closed the gap, probably during a storm, and remained stable enough to entrap the lagoon we now know as the Ley. Over the years, the saltwater has been washed out, but even now, the salt spray from storms can be enough to make it temporarily brackish. The water level of the Ley is higher than the tides, creating a net water flow from the Ley into the sea. Sometimes, if you snorkel on the seaward side, you might see a "slur," shimmer, or blurriness in the water. This is the freshwater filtering through from the shingle of the Line as it mixes with the seawater.