South Hams District Council is holding a series of events in September and October to give our residents and local communities the opportunity to help shape the future of Devon.
The government has set out its plans for re-organising local government.
As a result, the way council services are delivered will be changing and you are being invited to attend any of the 15 public engagement sessions to discuss the proposals, ask questions and help inform thinking https://www.southhams.gov.uk/lgr-events
The government asked for initial ideas earlier in the year.
The 1:4:5 plan, which is South Hams District Council’s preferred choice and is supported by most Devon Councils, would see the creation of three councils which would deliver all the services in their area (unitary authorities). Plymouth Unitary Authority - on its existing footprint, South West Devon Unitary Authority - West Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge and Torbay, Northern Devon and Exeter Unitary Authority – East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, Torridge and Exeter.
They have been asked to submit final proposals for new structures by November 28.
Councillor Dan Thomas, Leader of South Hams District Council, said: “In the future South Hams District Council will no longer exist because national government has decided to change the way local government is structured.
“We are a Council that delivers good services in our area, so it will be sad to see it disappear, but I am committed to getting the best deal possible for our residents and communities.
“I believe our 1-4-5 proposal is the best option for everyone in Devon – not just those of us who live and work in the South Hams.
“It is big enough to harness opportunities efficiently, but small enough to stay connected to our communities and respond to local needs, while meeting all the Government criteria.
“We are talking with our town and parish councils and other stakeholders and we would like to hear from you, so we can understand what is important to you.
“This will help shape a final proposal which works for the South Hams and the whole of Devon.
“So please fill out our survey, and book on one of our engagement events– we want to know what matters to you.”
These engagement events will start at 6.15pm and end at 8pm with doors opening at 6pm:
September 9 – Shaugh Prior Village Hall, Shaugh Prior, September 16 – Sparkwell Parish Hall, Sparkwell,
September 17– The Watermark, Ivybridge, September 19– Yealmpton Community Centre, The Great Hall, Yealmpton,
September23–Newton and Noss Village Hall, Noss Mayo, September 24 2025 – The Crooked Spire, Ermington, September 25 – The Woolwell Centre, Woolwell, September 30 - Rose & Crown, Yealmpton (For Brixton residents), October 1 – War Memorial Village Hall, Wembury, October 2 – Kingsbridge Community College, Kingsbridge, October 7 – Cliff House, Salcombe, October 8 – Flavel Centre, Dartmouth and October 9 – Follaton House, Totnes.
Two daytime drop-in sessions have also been organised:
September 22 The Village Shop, South Brent. 10am - 12.30pm and September 22 – Modbury Memorial Hall, Modbury. 2pm-4pm.
