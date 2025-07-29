Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team has officially opened its new purpose-built facility.
The new state-of-the-art facility was opened by Assistant Chief Coastguard of Channel Operations John Craig during a small gathering of family, friends, and members of our flank teams from Bigbury and Dartmouth. The new station will house both of the teams' Coastguard Rescue Vehicles and the Coastguard Area Flood Rescue Team's Equipment, allowing us to provide a much faster response to the community and beyond.
Not only does the new station have a large training room, which will help the team train new recruits for the area, but it also has a drying room, hot showers, and a workspace. After years of being based out at Prawle Point before moving into the Kingsbridge Police station car park, this new station is what the team have needed to not only provide a better response but also to be able to manage equipment and their own welfare better.
The evening also gave the opportunity to recognise and award some of the team for their actions during recent incidents. The courageous efforts of Cliff Rescue Technician Sean Jeffery alongside Kingsbridge, Dartmouth and Bigbury Coastguard Rescue Teams were recognised with a Chief Coastguard's Letter of Appreciation for a daring cliff rescue of three people and two dogs in July 2023. In darkness with a large swell and pushing tide, this rescue was a perfect example of excellent teamwork and bravery from Sean and the teams. Sean was also recognised for dedicating 30 years of service to the Coastguard; he was awarded his 30-year clasp and a certificate of service.
Further to this, five Coastguard Rescue Officers were also given letters of appreciation from the Chief Coastguard for their efforts during the Major Incident in Plymouth last year – Operation Foster. The incident involved the largest evacuation of homes since the end of WW2, after an unexploded 500KG WW2 bomb was found on a residential street in February 2024. Finally, four team members received King Coronation Medals for their service to the King.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.