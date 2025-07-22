Harbertonford Community Post Office & Store is inviting local residents to help shape its future by completing a short community survey.
The aim is to gather feedback on what people want to see in the shop, from the range of products and services offered to how the space should look and feel.
The survey is available online, with paper copies available in the shop for those who prefer to fill it out in person.
This is a fantastic opportunity to get involved, have your say, and help shape the future of a place at the heart of village life.
Since being taken over by the community, the shop has gone from strength to strength.
It now offers a wide range of services, including fresh local produce, competitively priced groceries, Amazon drop-offs, stationery, dry cleaning, and a selection of beers and wine.
A popular book swap and other community-focused initiatives reflect the shop’s commitment to being more than just a retail space, it’s a hub where people can connect and support one another.
The shop is also appealing for more volunteers to join its friendly team.
Shifts are flexible and usually just a couple of hours long.
Steve Woollett, Chair, of the THCL Management Committee said:
"We’re really proud of how far the shop has come in the last year, but now we want to hear directly from the people we serve.
“This is your shop, and we want it to reflect your needs, from what’s on the shelves to the services we provide.
“The more voices we hear, the better we can make it."
Training is provided, and volunteers are a valued part of keeping this vital community resource running.
If you can spare a little time, contact Belinda Burt on 07501 900 027 to find out more.
