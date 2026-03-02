A group of traders has banded together to regain business lost as a result of the A379 being washed away in the recent storms at Slapton.
‘Start Bay Open For Business’ is the name of the new initiative which is the brainchild of Ollie Brooking at Stokeley Farm Shop, Cathy Saunders at the Tradesman’s Arms in Stokenham and Caroline Bowden.
Emma Louise Hutchinson at Green Garden Spaces member of the committee said: “The whole idea was to show how many businesses are open that we're all here.
“We've got great ideas for the year ahead and we're all making our plans for the year ahead and we're all open and we're all accessible but in maybe in a slightly different way.
“I must mention that the people down at Beesands and Hallsands are impacted by the coastal erosion as well.”
Jeannie Trevena from Chillington House Bed and Breakfast said: “It's certainly made us a more of a destination rather than a pass-through place so people have got to come here and hopefully they will spend more time here.
”It's definitely worth the journey.
“We really want everyone to know that we're all still open and we just want people to come and make the most of the lovely area we've got.
“The road's quieter, which is nice for some people.
“They don't like a busy road and it’s certainly made my B&B a bit quieter.”
The group wants to get the message that there are many businesses that are open and still functioning and people are looking to come and visit instead of doing a round route that might have been taking a car or camper van along the line they could now use Dartmouth as one stop and if they contact individual businesses they're quite happy to tell people how to get to them.
“I think Easter's going to be quite busy,” added Jeannie.
Stokely Farm Shop is one place that is keen to stress they are open for business.
There’s the farm shop itself and café complex with a brewery on site a number of independent businesses on site; a butcher's in the farm shop, a sourdough baker, a garden centre, a hairdresser's, a gift shop, artisan creators, lifestyle and interiors and a jeweller as well.
Emma added: “We all live in the area so you've got people's families who may have had the business over different generations, people's children going to the local schools and I found a memory on Facebook the other day from around nine years ago when a whale visited Torcross and there was myself and Jeannie's children on the beach watching the whale as were people down at Torcross, us in Chillington, Stokenham, all the surrounding villages.”
Laura Tucker who owns holiday cottages added: “The group's really helpful in promoting the area collectively.
“I think it's the only way to move forwards and to keep business rolling.”
To find out more about ‘Start Bay Open For Business’ you can call Emma on 07766 397849.
