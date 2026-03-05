Children at Harbertonford C of E Primary School and Pre-School have been celebrating World Book Day in this, the National Year of Reading 2026.
The classrooms were full of colourful characters, fantastic stories.
Reading isn’t just fun, it’s one of the most powerful skills we can give our children.
Reading helps build language skills - children who read regularly develop a wider vocabulary and stronger communication skills from an early age, stories spark imagination and creativity - books open doors to new worlds, helping children develop curiosity and a love of learning.
Reading supports emotional development - through characters and stories, children learn empathy, resilience, and how to understand their own feelings.
Reading for just 10 minutes a day can significantly boost progress throughout primary school.
Comments
