A new Dental Champions programme has been launched through Education South West’s (ESW) Hub network, supporting children and families with practical dental health education.
Often described as a “dental desert”, Devon faces significant barriers to routine dental care for many families.
In response, ESW is taking proactive steps to support oral health education through its schools and community hubs, helping children develop positive habits from an early age.
Members of staff across ESW schools are being trained as Dental Champions in partnership with The Quay Dental Surgery in Kingsbridge.
Once trained, Dental Champions will deliver brushing workshops and dental hygiene sessions within schools and through Community Hub activities as they are established across the trust.
A dental resource pack has been funded by a donation from Kingsbridge Rotary Club.
These resources will be used by Dental Champions to demonstrate effective brushing techniques, promote good oral hygiene and support consistent messaging for children and families.
The Dental Champions programme builds on ESW’s Community Hub approach, which sees schools as community anchors.
The trust launched its first Community Hub at Kingsbridge Primary School in March 2025 in the building that once housed the Sure-Start Children's Centre.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “Good oral health is fundamental to children’s wellbeing, confidence and readiness to learn, yet too many families face real barriers when trying to access dental care.
“Through our community hubs and Dental Champions programme, we’re taking practical steps to support children and families, working alongside local partners to make a meaningful difference where it’s needed most.”
A spokesperson from The Quay Dental Surgery said: “Prevention is one of the most powerful tools we have in improving children’s oral health, particularly in areas where access to dental services is stretched.
“We’re proud to be working with Education South West to support families through schools and community hubs, helping children develop healthy habits that will stay with them for life.”
