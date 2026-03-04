A group of thirteen pupils from East Allington Primary School, travelled to a rewilding site near Launceston over the half-term to take part in a special tree planting event alongside renowned naturalist and broadcaster Chris Packham.
They were accompanied by their class teacher Lisa Howells.
The 50 acre site at Downicary has been bought by Eco Talk, a mobile service provider that reinvests its profits into rewilding initiatives and biodiversity enhancement projects.
The pupils received a warm welcome from Chris Packham before taking part in an educational session delivered by the Woodland Trust. Equipped with new knowledge and plenty of enthusiasm, the children set to work planting Alder, Aspen and Willow in the wet ground near the riverbank.
Over time, these trees will establish important wet meadow and riverside habitats, providing shelter and food for a wide range of insects, birds and other wildlife.
Projects such as this are vital in addressing England’s status as one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, helping to restore biodiversity and create a greener future.
The pupils were praised for their hard work and positive attitude, impressing Woodland Trust staff and even appearing on BBC television during the event.
In total, around 200 trees were planted during the day, each one representing renewal, resilience and hope for the environment.
Liam Fielding, Executive Headteacher at East Allington Primary School, said: “This was a truly memorable experience for our pupils.
“Working alongside Chris Packham and the Woodland Trust team brought classroom learning to life and empowered our children to see that they can make a real difference to the natural world.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: “We are incredibly proud of the pupils from East Allington Primary for the way they embraced this opportunity.
“Working alongside Chris Packham and national partners demonstrates the power of collaboration in inspiring the next generation to care for and protect our environment.”
