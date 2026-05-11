fter enjoying a springtime snorkel at South Milton on Saturday, May 9, one woman is now hoping to reunite a treasured piece of jewellery with its rightful owner.
Hannah Floyd had just entered the water when she made an unexpected discovery resting in the sand beneath the surface.
“I decided to get my snorkel as the water was nice and clear,” Ms Floyd explained. “Literally, I put my head in the water and directly in my field of vision was a sparkling engagement ring.
“So now, I find myself with the task of wanting to reunite it with its owner.”
Ms Floyd said the ring was lying openly on the seabed, leading her to believe it may have been lost recently. However, she added that it is also possible the ring had been buried beneath the sand before being uncovered by the tide.
To help ensure the ring is returned to its rightful owner, no photographs or identifying details are being released at this stage.
Anyone who believes the ring may belong to them can contact Ms Floyd at [email protected] or via her website at The Southwester contact page
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