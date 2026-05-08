Rowcroft Hospice is inviting local businesses across South Devon to step forward, get creative and make a real difference by joining ‘The Accumulator Challenge’.
Launching on July 1 and running through to October 31, the challenge will see more than 20 teams from local businesses each given a £50 loan, with one simple goal: grow it into as much as possible to support end-of-life care and make a lasting difference to local families facing the toughest of times.
From bake sales and BBQs to quiz nights, fashion shows and football tournaments, businesses are encouraged to think outside the box to raise as much as possible - bringing their teams together in fun and imaginative ways.
Along the way, teams will feature on Rowcroft’s leaderboard, building momentum and friendly competition as they go head-to-head for the title of ‘Accumulator Champions’.
Lisa Whittaker, Corporate Fundraiser at Rowcroft Hospice, said: “The Accumulator Challenge is all about creativity, teamwork and community.
“We’ll loan each team £50 to get started – what they do with it is entirely up to them.
“It’s amazing to see how quickly that small amount can grow when people come together with a shared purpose.
All funds raised through The Accumulator Challenge will help Rowcroft deliver specialist end-of-life care and support to local patients living with life-limiting illnesses.
“What makes this so special is that it’s not just about fundraising, Whittaker continues. “It’s about bringing people together, boosting team spirit and giving businesses a chance to show their support for local patients facing life-limiting illnesses.
“Every pound raised helps us be there when it matters most.”
Of the £11 million needed each year to run the hospice, only around 24 per cent of this comes from the government. The rest is raised locally through the generosity of the South Devon community.
Visit: www.rowcrofthospice.org.uk/accumulator
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