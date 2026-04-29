How would you define community? For some, it may be a group of people united by similar characteristics or backgrounds. Others argue it hinges on using shared services, like a village shop or post office. For developers, though, the word only involves one thing: housing and lots of it.
But we all know building rows of new homes does not create a community. And yet, across the country, thousands are being built without urgently needed community infrastructure, leaving families without access to playgrounds, schools, and even doctors.
We have seen this in South Devon: from Inglewood in Paignton to new builds in Dartmouth, Totnes and Kingsbridge, developments are appearing on the fringes of towns, often with poor public transport links and a lack of essential services. Transforming these streets into genuine communities has been a focus of mine since the election.
Back in June, I tabled an amendment to the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which would have required housing development applications to include provision for green space within 15 minutes of new homes, supporting nature and helping people lead happier, healthier lives.
Now, I am turning my attention to physical, as well as mental health, by backing a campaign to force housing developers to ensure GP services are available for use before residents move into new homes.
It sounds obvious, doesn’t it? But since 2015, 1.5 million new homes have been built in England, while the total number of main GP practices has dropped by over 1,300.
The consequences of this ripple out beyond new developments. Last year saw record numbers of people waiting over a month for a GP appointment, with practices stretched by increasing patient numbers.
In the South Hams alone, GP surgeries are dealing with an extra 4,827 homes since 2015, a 20% increase. In Torbay, the situation is even more acute, with over 7,000 homes built in the same timeframe. Both areas have respectively lost 1 and 6 practices in the last 11 years.
The Liberal Democrat solution to this crisis is clear: new housing must go hand in hand with new GPs. We’d require new or expanded GP surgeries to be up and running in areas of new development as soon as the first homes are sold – by using developer levies to fund the contracts (or salaries) of GPs while patients are still moving in.
I am sure some will dismiss this plan given the shortage of homes in England or accuse it as being the work of NIMBYs. But both arguments are reductive and fail to engage with a fundamental question: what kind of homes do we want people to live in?
The answer cannot be to continue pushing new developments on the outskirts of towns that lack the infrastructure communities need. That’s the failed approach that has left areas cut off and GP services stretched to breaking point.
We believe that the way to build more homes is through community-led development, guaranteeing the existence of services – like GPs – are there, ready for when families move in.
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