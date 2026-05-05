Dryden Williams has developed a gentler, quieter way of travelling along the River Dart by using a solar-powered ferry.
Dryden explained: “Living and working in Totnes, the river has always been part of my daily life, running alongside it, swimming in it, and seeing how much it means to both locals and visitors.
“At the same time, I’ve been inspired by projects like Kara Solar, which show that clean, solar-powered transport isn’t a future idea, it already exists.
“Yet on the Dart, there’s still a clear contrast: the noise and pollution of diesel boats in a place that otherwise feels calm and connected to nature.
“It also isn’t always easy for people to access the river safely or fully understand it, especially with tides and changing conditions.
“So the idea really came from bringing all of that together, creating a way to travel along the river that feels quiet, clean, and in tune with the environment, while opening it up for more people to experience, learn, slow down, and to enjoy.
Dryden explained how the experience is completely different from other river journeys: “It’s a completely different kind of journey.
“Instead of something large and purely functional, it’s small (max 12 people), quiet, and much more personal, you hear the water, the birds, the wind, not an engine. “Because of its size, it can reach places bigger ferries simply can’t: little creeks, hidden spots, vineyard drop-offs, even trips up the river to the pub.
“It becomes less about getting from A to B and more about the experience along the way, experience over just transport,” he said.
They are raising £25k and speaking with local businesses along the Dart, from vineyards and pubs to those who work on or simply enjoy the water, building partnerships with people who see the value in a quieter, more connected river experience, also be exploring public funding and grants to support the project and help it grow sustainably. There are precedents as Dryden describes: “There are some really inspiring projects around the world that show what’s possible.
“Kara Solar in the Amazon has been a huge influence, using solar-powered boats to connect communities without relying on fossil fuels.
“I also love what Vessev are doing with their hydrofoil ferry in Wellington, and projects like Hans Unkles’ solar-powered fishing boat, which show how traditional ways of working on the water can evolve.
“What’s exciting here is bringing that same thinking to a local river like the Dart.
“As far as I’m aware, there aren’t any solar-powered ferries in the UK operating in this way, there are electric ferries, but not with a solar canopy, so this feels like a real opportunity to do something new.” “The aim is to have the boat in the water within the next few months (depending on the Crowdfunder), starting with building the solar canopy, inboard, testing and getting everything running smoothly on the river.
“If all goes to plan, we’re hoping that by the end of summer or early autumn, people will be able to step on board and experience it for themselves.”
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