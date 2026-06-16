Contactless car reader payments machines are being trialled in two car parks in Dartmouth, to consider the broader parking experience in the South Hams.
The new machines have been installed at Mayors Avenue Car Park in Dartmouth and the Dartmouth Park and Ride Car Park.
These two locations have been selected for the trial, which will help South Hams District Council assess how well contactless technology performs before considering a wider rollout across the South Hams.
The trial is aiming to make paying for parking more convenient, offering a reliable alternative to payments whether through the cashless PayByPhone app, or coins.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams Executive Member for Parking, said: “Introducing a contactless payment option is a positive step forward for the South Hams.
“We want parking to be as simple and stress-free as possible, and this trial will help us understand how technology can support that goal.
“If the trial is successful, it could pave the way for more flexible payments options across more of our car parks.”
Alongside the new machines, motorists can continue to pay for parking using the PayByPhone app, available to download from both the App Store and Google Play Store on smartphones.
The app allows users to pay quickly, extend their stay remotely and avoid queues at payment machines.
The council will monitor the performance and costs of the new contactless machines over the coming months and will share updates on the trial’s progress.
Meanwhile there’s a Resident Discount Parking Scheme where you can get discounts at all SHDC car parks by using PayByPhone app or if you pay by cash, you will get an extra 30 minutes free on top of the time purchased instead of the discount.
You will need to complete an application.
Once approved, you can start to use the service on the PayByPhone on the app with a registered vehicle.
The reduced parking tariff will apply automatically when you enter the parking time you want via PayByPhone cashless parking payment service
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.