Dartmouth-born inventor Thomas Newcomen, who created the first successful atmospheric steam engine in 1712, is set to be brought back into the spotlight this month. His breakthrough invention went on to change the course of industrial history, yet many people remain unaware of his local connection. That is set to change on Saturday, July 25, when his story will be highlighted between 10am and 4pm.
The Newcomen Steam Festival arrives this summer as a one-day celebration of Dartmouth's extraordinary steam heritage across the town.
Born from a partnership between the Dartmouth and District Chamber of Commerce and Explore Dartmouth, it began with a simple ambition: give Dartmouth the celebration it deserves, bring new visitors to town, and give the people already here a reason to see their home with fresh eyes.
The Dartmouth Museum has spent years telling Thomas Newcomen's story with the care it deserves and now the whole town joins in.
Starting in Royal Avenue Gardens, displays and information will set the scene, a sit-on railway will delight younger visitors, and Newcomen, Brunel, and Trevithick themselves are on hand to tell their own stories in their own words.
From there, the festival spreads across town in distinct pockets, each worth seeking out.
The Guildhall brings together heritage railways including the South Devon Railway and the Lynton and Barnstaple, exhibiting alongside GWR and Network Rail, with a model railway layout.
Down on the River Dart, miniature steamboats take to the water, and PS Kingswear Castle, the UK's last coal fired paddle steamer, will be moored at the pontoon (hopefully taking trips on the river).
Over at the Dartmouth Museum, the extraordinary Hulse Models bring the age of steam to miniature life alongside the Newcomen displays.
Children's activities run across the Guildhall throughout the day, and the Dartmouth Library is hosting a ‘Wheels and Wonders’ event from 10:30am-12:30pm.
Seek out the Newcomen Engine itself in the Visitor Centre on Mayor's Avenue, the original, the one that started everything and pick up the self-guided timeline tour, which connects every festival venue into a single route around town, with a few rewarding detours along the way, including the Dartmouth station built in anticipation of a railway that never came.
At The Flavel, a programme of talks goes deeper into the history for anyone who wants it covering Brunel’s Atmospheric Caper: The Atmospheric Railway from Exeter to Plymouth by Jonathan Turner, The Engine That Changed the World: Thos. Newcomen’s Atmospheric Steam Engine by David Hulse, The Kingswear Castle: The Last of the Dart Paddlesteamers by John Megoran, Thomas Newcomen of Dartmouth by James Greener
The vision doesn't stop at one day. By 2029, the 300th anniversary of Newcomen's death, the ambition is a multi-day festival, a permanent fixture on Dartmouth's events calendar.
Team Steam, the volunteer crew behind the festival, are always looking for enthusiastic new members.
For more information visit Instagram and Facebook: @dartmouthnewcomensteamfestival
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.