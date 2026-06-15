Devon and Cornwall Police are welcoming back Sergeant John Dingle who has recently taken up a new role as Dartmouth Neighbourhood Team Leader.
He was posted to Dartmouth when he first joined Devon & Cornwall Police 17 years ago.
Sgt Dingle has lived in Dartmouth ever since he joined the Force, having previously worked at the Metropolitan Police for five years, so local people might recognise him as he goes about his duties.
He has enjoyed a variety of roles across South Devon in Totnes, Newton Abbot, Torquay and Brixham, as well as being part of the Force Support Group dealing with operations, mutual aid to other police forces and prisoner transfers far and wide - but during that time he has always called Dartmouth home.
Sgt Dingle said: “I really love the Dartmouth area and the people. As a local neighbourhood officer I feel we can make a difference here and it’s such a close-knit community.
“We are especially busy with visitors during the summer months and have many family events taking place such as the popular Dartmouth Royal Regatta in August. Many holiday makers enjoy coming here and I’m pleased to say the events are generally good natured.
“We are here when people need us and we are also grateful to the community when they provide information to help us carry out our arrests and tackle local concerns such as anti-social behaviour, shoplifting and drugs.
We work hard to get justice for victims.”
The Dartmouth Neighbourhood Police Team also cover the areas of Kingswear, Strete, Stoke Fleming and Dittisham.
When he’s not working Sgt Dingle enjoys rowing and playing golf and has recently hung up his rugby boots after 16 years of matches.
Neighbourhood Policing Week of Action runs from June 15 to 19 and celebrates local police teams to recognise the vital contribution of neighbourhood officers, police community support officers (PCSOs) and volunteers.
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