Service personnel, military veterans and local residents gathered at Dartmouth's South Embankment D-Day Memorial on Saturday, June 6, to mark the 82nd anniversary of the Normandy landings.
Among those paying their respects were representatives from the United States Embassy, who joined the commemorations in honour of the American servicemen who lost their lives during the liberation of Western Europe.
The remembrance events were organised by Dartmouth Town Council and overseen by Jude McMinn.
The annual service serves as a reminder of Dartmouth's important contribution to the Allied war effort.
In the weeks leading up to D-Day, the town and surrounding waters became a hub of military activity as troops and vessels prepared for the largest amphibious invasion in history.
On June 3, 1944, an amphibious force of 485 Royal Navy and United States Navy vessels departed from the town to take part in the Allied invasion of Normandy.
The monument was officially unveiled by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on July 12, 1954, and continues to be a focal point for annual acts of remembrance.
A short service of prayers and readings was led by the Reverend Dr Andrew Langley, Vicar of Dartmouth and Dittisham, alongside the Reverend Keith Robus RN, chaplain to Britannia Royal Naval College.
Wreaths were laid by the Mayor of Dartmouth, Councillor Graham Webb, and the Commander of Britannia Royal Naval College, Captain Andrew Bray.
Further tributes were placed by a representative of the US Embassy and Hilary Bastone, master of ceremonies and representative of the LST and Landing Craft Association.
Following the service, those attending made their way to Royal Avenue Gardens, where a second act of remembrance took place.
Prayers were offered and additional wreaths laid at the American Battle Monuments Commission memorial stone, bringing the day's commemorations to a close and honouring those who gave their lives in the fight for freedom more than eight decades ago.
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