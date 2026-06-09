South Hams District Council has approved the transfer of a seven-acre field at Hope Wood in South Brent to Sustainable South Brent.
The decision builds on the success of Hope Wood since the Council bought the 65-acre site in 2024. Since then, nearly 25,000 trees have been planted, with grassland restoration under way, a habitat bank has been established, new public access has been created and a community orchard has taken shape with strong local involvement.
Volunteers from the South Brent community have played a major role in shaping the site, with more than 1,000 people of all ages getting involved.
The transfer will allow Sustainable South Brent to develop its plans for a thriving market garden and orchard within the field, building on work already under way and supporting local food production, biodiversity and community wellbeing.
The project is part of the wider vision for Hope Wood as a place where community wellbeing, nature and environmental improvements come together.
Cllr John McKay, South Hams District Council’s Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: “This transfer is another positive step in the story of Hope Wood. The site has already shown what can be achieved when everyone works together towards a shared ambition.
“Hope Wood has already delivered real benefits for nature, the environment and people, from tree planting and habitat creation to volunteering and community involvement. By transferring this field to Sustainable South Brent, the Council is helping to secure the next phase of that success and support a long-term community asset that will continue to grow for years to come.”
Hope Wood was created as part of South Hams District Council’s work to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss. Early work at the site included the planting of the first 2,500 trees by local volunteers, followed by further large-scale planting, habitat improvements and the creation of an orchard and other community-led initiatives.
Find out more about Hope Wood at www.southhams.gov.uk/climate-change/our-climate-work/biodiversity#hope-wood
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