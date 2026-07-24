South Hams District Council is deploying temporary surveillance cameras at known fly-tipping hotspots to try and catch fly-tippers in the act.
The cameras will be deployed at locations where it’s thought fly-tipping incidents are likely to occur. They will support the Council's enforcement activity and help identify those responsible for illegally dumping waste. Anyone caught fly tipping could face enforcement action, including Fixed Penalty Notices, prosecution, and substantial fines.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Executive Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “Fly-tipping continues to be a significant issue across the South Hams, creating hazards for residents, harming wildlife and natural habitats, and costing taxpayers thousands of pounds each year in clean-up and investigation costs.
“Most people dispose of their waste responsibly, but a small minority continue to ignore the law and leave others to deal with the consequences.
“By increasing the use of surveillance cameras, we are sending a clear message that fly tipping will not be tolerated in the South Hams.
“The use of CCTV cameras is just another step in our Clean Community Strategy, our plan to keep the South Hams clean, tidy and beautiful for visitors and residents.
"These cameras will help us identify offenders, take appropriate enforcement action, and protect the places that residents and visitors value.
“We would also encourage anyone who witnesses or discovers fly tipping to report it to us so that we can continue to target problem areas and bring those responsible to account."
All surveillance will be deployed in accordance with data protection legislation and footage will only be used for legitimate enforcement purposes.
Household waste can be disposed of responsibly through local recycling centres, authorised waste carriers, or council collection services. Anyone using a private waste contractor should ensure that they are properly licensed, as householders may still be held responsible if their waste is fly‑tipped.
Reports can be made via the council’s website at www.southhams.gov.uk/report-it.
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