Residents, businesses and community groups are being invited to help future developments across the South Hams and West Devon.
South Hams District Council and West Devon Borough Council are in the early stages of preparing a new Joint Local Plan, which will guide development, growth and conservation across both areas, outside of Dartmoor National Park.
Although council boundaries will change through Local Government Reorganisation, most people living in the current Joint Local Plan area are expected to remain within it.
While some parts of the plan area may change, the councils still have an important opportunity to create a positive plan that supports resilient, meaningful change for communities and invites people to help shape what that future should look like.
The plan will set out where future development may take place and the policies that will be used to help decide planning applications.
It will also support the councils in balancing growth and including new homes, jobs, services and improved connectivity, with the need to reduce carbon emissions and protect the area's landscapes, natural environment and special character.
Cllr David Hancock, Lead Executive Member for Planning at South Hams District Council, said: “This is an important opportunity for residents, businesses and community organisations to help shape the future of their area.
“Government changes to the National Planning Policy Framework means we have less control over local planning decisions.
“A new local plan will go some way to providing protection in the longer term by influencing how our communities grow and evolve over the coming years.
“So it is key that we hear from as many people as possible at this early stage.
“We want a plan that reflects the needs and ambitions of local communities, supports sustainable development and protects the unique character, landscapes and environment that make this area such a special place to live and work.”
As part of this early stage, the councils are launching a Local Plan Scoping Consultation to understand the key issues, challenges and opportunities facing South Hams and West Devon.
They also want to hear what people think the new Local Plan contain, and how the councils should engage with communities as the plan is developed.
Cllr Caroline Mott, Lead Member for Planning and the Built Environment at West Devon Borough Council, said: “New developments can understandably cause some concerns for local communities and this local plan aims to make sure the needs of current and future generations are considered while supporting sustainable growth and respecting our local heritage.
“We are at the beginning of the Local Plan process, and this consultation is about listening.
“Whether people want to tell us about housing, employment opportunities, infrastructure, climate change, biodiversity or the future of their local communities, I cannot stress how important it is to get involved so they can influence future developments.”
The Scoping Consultation is open until 11:59pm on Thursday 24 September 24.
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