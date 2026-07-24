South Hams District Council has issued two Fixed Penalty Notices for fly-tipping following investigations into two separate incidents – taking the total number of fines handed out to four in the last six months.
The Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) were handed out for breaches of waste duty of care legislation, which means people must take all reasonable measures to prevent fly-tipping and ensure waste is handled by licensed waste carriers and disposed of properly.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Executive Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight on our countryside and a crime that endangers wildlife and damages our environment.
“We will use all the powers available to us to deal with those who are intent on spoiling the district. We’re committed to keeping the area clean and tidy for our residents and visitors.
“If you need to dispose of bulky waste, ensure that you do so legally by using a licensed waste carrier and protect yourself as well as the environment. If you are in any doubt, don't hand your waste over.”
The first incident involved waste found dumped in a gateway in Plympton, including cardboard boxes, carpets and timber from renovation works.
The second involved waste deposited in a lay-by in Ivybridge, consisting of cardboard boxes and bulky household items.
Following investigations, both individuals were invited to attend an interview under caution.
During the interviews, both parties admitted that they had failed to take reasonable measures to ensure their waste was disposed of legally, and FPNs were issued for failing in their duty of care responsibilities.
This brings the total number of fly-tipping-related fines issued by the Council to four in the last six months.
As well as taking action against those who fail in their duty of care responsibilities, the council also looks to take firm enforcement action against those responsible for transporting and illegally disposing of waste.
The council states they can face FPNs, prosecution and significant fines through the courts.
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