Kingsbridge Recreation Ground has once again been recognised as one of the country’s best parks and green spaces after receiving a Green Flag Award.
The award is an important mark of quality for well-managed parks and green spaces. It recognises places that are welcoming, safe, clean and cared for to a high standard.
The latest success for the much-loved Recreation Ground reflects the ongoing work of South Hams District Council’s gardens team, Kingsbridge in Bloom and Kingsbridge Town Council, alongside the many volunteers who help keep the park looking its best for local people and visitors.
Cllr Victor Abbott, Executive Member for Neighbourhood Services and Leisure, said: “We are delighted that the park has once again been recognised with a Green Flag Award.
“This is a fantastic achievement and reflects the strong partnership working, care and dedication that goes into looking after this much-loved green space.
“It is also a real tribute to the volunteers, community groups and partners who give their time and energy to help make the park such a special place for residents and visitors.”
The District Council is also continuing to improve the park so it can be enjoyed by people of all ages.
This includes funding towards the new pump track, delivered this year in partnership with Kingsbridge Town Council, which is already proving popular with young people in the town and is a great example of how working together can deliver real benefits for local families.
Cllr Julia Wingate, Mayor of Kingsbridge Town Council, said: “Kingsbridge is proud to have held the prestigious Green Flag Award for well over a decade, recognising our Recreation Ground as a park for all people and a much‑loved community asset.
“This amazing facility has been further enhanced by the recent opening of the pump track, which has already become a firm favourite with residents of all ages.
“I am very proud to be Mayor of such a proactive and community‑spirited town.
“This award is a very fitting tribute to South Hams District Council and Kingsbridge in Bloom’s volunteers for working in close partnership to achieve this fantastic accolade once again.”
Adrienne Benton, Chairman, Kingsbridge in Bloom, said: “We are thrilled that Kingsbridge Recreation Park has achieved the highest 5-star Green Flag Award.
“Our volunteers take great pride in caring for the park’s flower and shrub borders and in transforming and maintaining the compost compound using sustainable gardening practices that support biodiversity and respond to climate change.
“This award recognises the commitment of everyone who helps make the park such a special place for our community.”
The Green Flag Award scheme is managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy and is the international quality benchmark for publicly accessible parks and green spaces.
Its’ purpose and aims are: to ensure that everybody has access to quality green and other open spaces, irrespective of where they live, to ensure that these spaces are appropriately managed and meet the needs of the communities that they serve, to establish standards of good management, to promote and share good practice amongst the green space sector and to recognise and reward the hard work of managers, staff and volunteers.
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