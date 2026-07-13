Kingsbridge has been visited by RHS Judges in this year's RHS South West in Bloom competition, with volunteers hoping their months of hard work will be rewarded when the results are announced later this year.
RHS judge Ian Cawley visited the town for a two-and-a-half-hour tour to assess Kingsbridge in Bloom's entry, examining displays and community projects that have transformed the town for residents and visitors.
Volunteers showcased a range of floral displays and environmental initiatives, including a marine-themed installation at the bandstand featuring sand, pebbles and a deckchair. Year 6 pupils from Kingsbridge Primary School also contributed artwork depicting marine wildlife, while information about the Saltstone and local charity Saltstone Caring was displayed alongside the heritage Devon cart, complete with handcrafted marine animals.
RHS Judge Cawley’s tour also included a ride on the Kingsbridge and District Light Railway train before supporters gathered for a celebratory lunch prepared by in-house caterers.
Kingsbridge in Bloom said its work is made possible through the support of a wide range of organisations and volunteers, including Kingsbridge Town Council, South Hams District Council, Devon County Council, the Rotary Club, the town crier, street sweepers, ‘It's Your Neighbourhood’ volunteers, Hospital Garden volunteers, the Community Garden, local businesses and the Men's Shed.
South West in Bloom entries are judged on three key criteria: horticultural excellence, community involvement and environmental responsibility.
Although the results will not be announced until October, volunteers say their work will continue throughout the year, with preparations for the 2027 campaign already underway.
Kingsbridge in Bloom said the competition is about more than winning awards, highlighting the hugely positive impact its volunteers have on the appearance of the town and the local community. The group is encouraging more people to get involved by joining its Wednesday morning working parties. If you would like to join a working party, you can speak to a volunteer or visit: https://www.kingsbridgeinbloom.co.uk/
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