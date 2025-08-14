Plympton Academy saw particular success in subjects, with 66 per cent of students studying Health and Social Care achieving a distinction. Students also excelled in Photography with half of students achieving an A*/A grade, and Mathematics, where 40 per cent of students achieved an A*/A grade. Additionally, students performed very well in Art and Music Technology. The number of students going to university has also increased, with those preparing to study a range of courses, including Architecture, Graphic Design, Diagnostic Radiography and Multi-Media Sports Journalism.