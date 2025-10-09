A group of seven dancers lived out a dream recently as they performed live on the Videopolis Stage at Disneyland Paris.
The dancers were Poppy Billman, Evie Vickers, Amber Selleck, Millie Hatfield, Emily Swift, Stella Johns and Bethan Gwynne.
It was run by SJ Peforming Arts Plymouth and Ivybridge.
It was the result of months of commitment, passion, and rehearsals following their successful audition for Disney’s famously tough selection panel.
After finding out in January that they’d been chosen, the group worked tirelessly over the next seven months, learning and perfecting six full routines.
The performance was nothing short of magical, flawless, full of energy, and cheered on by proud family, friends, and enchanted theme park guests.
A representative said: “Every dancer involved – you are truly incredible and an inspiration to us all.”
The Videopolis Theatre is an auditorium and performance space within the Discoveryland section of Disneyland Paris, known for hosting various shows and performances, including those by visiting theatre groups and professional productions like the long-running The Legend of the Lion King.
It is a multi-purpose venue featuring tiered seating and a large stage, often interconnected with the adjacent Cafe Hyperion.
The theatre opened with the park on April 12, 1992, as an opening day attraction.
It serves as a platform for touring and performing arts groups, such as dance schools and other theatre students, who showcase their talent during special events and performance weeks.
