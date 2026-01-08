Rebecca Smith, MP has paid a visit to Ivybridge Community College Girls STEM club.
During her visit, she watched a live pit stop drill performed by Year 9 and 10 teams, who were expertly supported by senior students in Year 11 and 13.
Students from various year groups shared their stories of how the club has opened doors to the world of STEM and helped them explore exciting future career paths.
Rebecca learned about the history of the club, toured the JB/STEM room, and saw how the team have evolved through the years.
She even took the time to sit in one of the cars to see things from the driver's perspective.
They discussed the vital need for new sponsors to keep their projects racing and Rebecca promised her support.
