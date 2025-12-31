After the huge success of its inaugural festival, Totnes Fringe is looking for more volunteers - from the local community and across the South West, to help with the 2026 event.
Organisers are inviting anyone interested in getting involved to attend an informal volunteer get-together at The Barrel House in Totnes on Sunday January 11 or to apply by email.
The 2025 Totnes Fringe Festival featured over 65 performances across 11 venues, welcomed more than 3,000 audience members, and achieved an average seat occupancy of around 85 per cent, with multiple sold-out shows.
The entire festival was run by volunteers, demonstrating the strength of community support behind this bold, independent event.
As preparations begin for 2026, the festival is looking to grow its volunteer team.
No previous experience is required — while specific skills are welcome, what matters most is a love of live performance and a belief that theatre belongs at the heart of Totnes.
As well as stewards, runners and marketing assistants, the festival is particularly keen to hear from people interested in the following roles:
Venue Managers – overseeing the smooth day-to-day running of performance spaces, Tech Team – lighting, sound, troubleshooting and calm heads under pressure
and Box Office & Front of House – the friendly face of the festival, Accountancy / Data Management – helping ensure the festival remains sustainable and well-run.
To welcome new volunteers and reflect on last year’s success, Totnes Fringe is hosting an informal get-together on Sunday January 11 2026, 1.30pm–3.30pm, in the Ballroom at The Barrel House, Totnes.
The event is relaxed and friendly, offering a chance to meet the team, hear about plans for 2026 and see whether volunteering with the Fringe feels right.
Anyone interested in getting involved but unable to attend the event is encouraged to email [email protected] for more information.
