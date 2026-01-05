The Kingsbridge Age Concern building has been a landmark of the town since its construction in 2003 and over the years has evolved and developed into the vibrant, buzzing, welcoming community centre it now is serving the town and surrounding areas.
As longstanding volunteer Chairman Graham Smith explained, “If we are fortunate enough to be granted planning approval for the extension we wish to build, then we will be able to extend our range of activities, welcome more local groups and clubs to hold events here or use us as their base, and stop turning away vital revenue.”
“There is so much going on here, we have simply outgrown the building – which is marvellous seeing it so well used but does mean there are times when no matter how we juggle, we cannot always accommodate people or events wanting to use our space.”
Located adjacent to the Bus Station, Quay Car Park and the town Taxi Rank it is a fully accessible building with disabled facilities.
The two light, bright and airy ground floor rooms lend themselves to a variety of uses from exercise classes to lunches; arts and craft workshops to music afternoons; drama rehearsals and auditions to meetings and training courses; family functions or business celebrations .
“Room rental is a very important revenue stream for us”, added Graham, “because we receive no statutory funding.
“We are entirely self-financing and every penny has to be found from somewhere which is a major task as it takes well over £100,000 each year for us to exist.
“When we have potential bookings for our rooms, we cannot afford to turn them away – so the only solution is for us to grow!”
Given its location, the Care Hub cannot increase its footprint so the only option is to add a floor.
The plan is to raise the single storey part of the building so it becomes two storey, creating another large studio for both their own use and rental, together with ancillary rooms.
Whilst the Care Hub is a modern building, it does ‘sit’ within a conservation area so any works carried out to it had to be very carefully considered to ensure they were sensitive to the environment.
For the above reasons the charity needed architects well versed in projects in heritage settings and with a wide experience in construction methods.
Award winning Co-Create Architects were appointed to work on the design of the extension.
Project Architect Max Fuller of Co-Create said “We are delighted that Kingsbridge Age Concern have chosen to work with us on this project. They presented us with various challenges and restrictions which have made the project both complex and interesting so the materials selected and its unobtrusive design have been chosen for minimum impact within the historically sensitive location. “
Graham added, “I am not sure where we will find the money from for the works if we are granted planning permission but let’s get over the first hurdle; however, donations are always warmly welcomed and if there is anyone out there looking for a very worthwhile cause to support, please remember your local lifeline charity –Kingsbridge Age Concern.”
