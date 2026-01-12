It’s time to nominate the South Hams finest as the entries have officially opened for the 2026 Food Drink Devon Awards.
It’s all about celebrating the very best in local food and drink and showing how brightly our district can shine Devon -wide.
They are looking for artisan producers, innovative brands, much-loved cafés, pubs, restaurants, bars, takeaways and retailers.
Widely recognised as the gold standard for food and drink excellence in the county, the Food Drink Devon Awards shine a spotlight on the talent, passion and creativity that make Devon such a celebrated food and drink destination.
Entries are open to both Food Drink Devon members and non-members, with applications closing on Monday March 30. Winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony on Monday October 5.
This year’s awards categories span the full breadth of the county’s vibrant food and drink scene.
Producer Awards include Food Product of the Year, Drink Product of the Year, Best New Food Product and Best New Drink Product, alongside the popular Devon Wine of the Year, celebrating wines grown, produced and bottled in the county.
The popular People’s Choice Award will also return. Voted for by the general public, the award will give people the chance to vote for their favourite hospitality venue.
Jack Pickering, board director of Food Drink Devon said: “For more than 14 years, the awards have celebrated the people and businesses that make Devon’s food and drink scene so special. We’re proud to champion those who are making a real impact both locally and beyond.”
Jack added: “Our 2025 awards received the highest number of entries to date, with a sell-out black-tie ceremony attended by 470 guests, a real demonstration of the strength and success of Devon’s food and drink industry.”
Every entrant has the chance to achieve bronze, silver, gold or platinum status. Judging for the awards is carried out by a panel of independent and unbiased experts including a number of celebrated names from the region.
Food Drink Devon represents more than 370 producers, retailers, hospitality venues and related businesses across the county. With a strong focus on quality, sustainability and provenance, the organisation works to raise Devon’s culinary profile both nationally and internationally. Look out for the distinctive green heart logo as a mark of trusted local excellence.
The categories are:
‘Producer Awards’ - for individual items
‘Food Product of the Year’
‘Drink Product of the Year’
‘New Food Product of the Year’
‘New Drink Product of the Year’
‘Devon Wine of the Year’ - selected from wine entries into ‘Drink Product of the Year’ award
‘Hospitality Awards’ - restaurants, hotels, cafés, bistros, pubs, bars, takeaways and street food
‘Chef of the Year’
‘Best Fine Dining Restaurant’
'Best Restaurant’
‘Best Hotel Restaurant’
‘Best Casual Dining’
'Best Pub’ (food-led)
‘Best Bar’ (wet-led)
‘Best Café’
‘Best Takeaway or Street Food’
‘Retailer Awards’ - food and drink shops
'Best Retailer’
‘Best Wholesaler/Distributor’
‘Best Online Retailer’
‘Best Training School’
‘Sustainability Pioneer Award’
