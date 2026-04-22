This year marks the 20th anniversary of Open Farm Sunday, the annual initiative which invites families across Britain to visit local farms and learn more about the vital role farming plays in our lives.
With hundreds of farms opening their gates on June 7, it’s a chance to step beyond the supermarket shelves and meet farming champions in your area.
Organised by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), Open Farm Sunday is a popular date on kitchen calendars across the UK every year, offering a fun day out and bridging the gap between farmers and the public.
Over the past two decades, around 3.5 million people have visited a farm and met the faces behind their food. According to LEAF, 92% of visitors last year said their trust in British farming grew as a result of the experience. The age-old saying “seeing is believing” has never been truer.
Wonwell Court Farm near Kingsbridge is a 500-acre family-run farm with 120 Holstein Friesian cows. As part of the Open Farm Sunday event, the farm will open the Robotic Milking area to the public, allowing visitors to see cows being milked firsthand.
According to organisers, milk products will be available to try, along with informative displays detailing the history and methods of cow farming.
School Farm CSA, a community farm in Dartington where members grow seasonal produce, will host guided tours for the public to learn and ask questions about all things organic.
More than just a chance to pull on your wellies and explore, it’s an opportunity to make lasting connections with farmers in your community, to ask questions, discover how farming works with nature, and leave you feeling more confident about the food choices you make.
To find more information, visit https://farmsunday.org/visit-a-farm
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.