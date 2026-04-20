Kingsbridge Minor Injury Unit (MIU) is closed for two weeks to allow for refurbishment works to take place.
The rest of the hospital at South Hams is operating as normal.
Whilst the MIU is closed patients can attend alternative urgent treatment centres or minor injury units.
The MIU at Kingsbridge is planned to re-open May 4.
Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) provide urgent, nurse-led care for non-life-threatening injuries that require attention but not emergency department (A&E) resources, such as broken bones, sprains, cuts, and minor burns.
They offer faster treatment for injuries like sprains, wound infections, and minor eye injuries.
In the meantime the nearest MIU is at Totnes Community Hospital, Coronation Road, Totnes, TQ9 5GH with others at the Cumberland Centre or Dartmoor Building, both in Plymouth.
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