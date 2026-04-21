Dartmouth’s Gabriella Sky Creed (22) has become the UK’s National Miss Devon 2025/6 in the UK’s National Miss Pageant and placed Top 12 in the UK Galaxy Pageant.
She is due to represent Devon in the UK’s National Miss Competition on Friday, July 3.
“My lead up to UK’s National Miss Pageant has been filled with lots of lovely charity efforts, such as charity runs, hosting fundraiser events for The Christie Charity, baking for care homes, attending events and donating / supporting the children's charity at Derriford Hospital.”
Gabriella said: “In my personal life I am a personal trainer and health practitioner.
“I was inspired to start my own business 'CreedCoaching' after I invested in a PT myself a few years back and found it completely changed my health, both physically and mentally.”
“I felt more confident, empowered and strong and I wanted to help other women feel this way hence CreedCoaching being born.”
Gabriella backed this with a degree in Sport and Exercise Science with Nutrition, an advanced lifestyle practitioner qualification and her personal training qualifications.
Outside of PT and health Gabriella loves travel, coffee, animals and all things glamorous.
She is also a cheerleader.
Gabriella added: “My personal goal is to empower other women to take control of their lives, fitness and health.
“This is why I designed my website and blog to answer all questions health and fitness, and to share lots of yummy recipes.
“My pageant platform is based on creating this accessible fitness and health information as I want women to feel confident, in control of their health and empowered.”
“I have spent a lot of time caring for my local community through donations and fundraisers.
“I am very excited to see where this journey takes me.
“ I have already had the opportunity to have photoshoots travel around the country and make lots of friends and connections.
“This is just the beginning.”
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