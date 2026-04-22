At a time when the UK hospitality industry continues to face mounting challenges, one Devon business is taking a different approach, by putting its team at the centre of everything it does.
Harman Bagels, the family-run bagel house with sites in Plymouth and Totnes, has set out a clear ambition: to become the best hospitality employer in Devon.
They’re also on a mission to set the standard for being a positive employer in the county.
Founded by brothers Jack and George Harman and Jack’s wife Emma, the business has built a loyal following not just for its bagels, but for its strong sense of community and positive working environment, even during challenging moments for employers like the rise of Employer National Insurance Contributions (NICs).
Harman Bagels has recently introduced a range of initiatives designed to support both the physical and mental wellbeing of its staff and say that other businesses should follow suit where possible.
These include paying above minimum wage, having professional development training, attending industry expos, hosting masterclasses for staff, funding training days and hosting free tasting sessions for new menu items.
The business also prioritises the health and fitness of staff, offering staff perks such as staff eBikes, paid-for wellness sessions, installing outside dead hang bars in kitchens to encourage movement and fitness during shifts, and providing free female health essentials, such as vitamins and sanitary products, in workplace bathrooms.
The hot kitchens even have bags of electrolytes to keep chefs hydrated during busy service.
Speaking from his own experience, George Harman said: “I worked in hospitality for years before founding Harman Bagels, and oftentimes it was a case of work, work, work - with barely enough time for a break - let alone a chance to enjoy a massage or paid-for staff day out.
“That was unheard of. So, we want to make that the norm. If we can lead by example, even in a small way, and show that hospitality can be a great place to work, even despite the current challenges, then that’s something we’re really proud of. We hope that businesses across Devon, and the country as a whole, can follow our lead.”
The Harman Bagels story began during Jack and Emma’s travels in South America, when a chance stopover in New York City led to their first experience of a traditional salmon lox bagel - a moment that would go on to shape the business.
Back in Plymouth during the Covid lockdowns, the couple - alongside Jack’s brother George - began recreating the bagel from home while opening a café. What started as a small menu addition quickly became the standout success, with queues forming down Cremyll Street and Durnford Street when they first opened, a level of demand that continues today.
Now, with a second site in Totnes having just opened and a growing team, the founders say their focus is not just on expansion, but on building a business that people want to be part of.
The company currently operates from Ticklemore Street in Totnes and Royal William Yard in Plymouth.
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