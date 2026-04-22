People on two wards at Torbay Hospital are benefiting from the continued generosity of the Torbay Hospital League of Friends, which has funded new equipment and improvements to ward environments.
On Cheetham Hill ward, which cares for older people, the League has funded new recliner chairs to support people to sit out of bed comfortably and safely. Sitting out of bed, where appropriate, helps people stay active during their hospital stay and supports recovery.
The League has also funded new vinyl wall coverings to refresh the day rooms on Cheetham Hill ward and George Earle ward, the hospital’s stroke ward.
The updated spaces create brighter, more welcoming areas where people can spend time away from their bedside, either with visitors or simply for a change of scenery.
Samantha Seymour, Matron for Healthcare of the Older People, said: “The support from Torbay Hospital League of Friends makes a real difference for the people we care for.
“Helping people to sit out of bed and stay active is an important part of care, particularly for older people and the new chairs support that in a simple and practical way.
“The refreshed day rooms also create much nicer spaces for people and their families and we’re very grateful to the League for their continued support.”
The Torbay Hospital League of Friends has been supporting people and staff at the hospital for more than 70 years, funding equipment and improvements that go beyond NHS provision.
The League was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of its contribution to the local community.
Martin Tucker, Chair of Torbay Hospital League of Friends, said: “We’re pleased to be able to support these improvements on the wards.
“We exist to help make a positive difference for people cared for at Torbay Hospital and we hope these changes help make people’s time in hospital a little easier and more comfortable.”
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