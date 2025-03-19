Big improvements are on the way at Quayside Leisure Centre in Kingsbridge that will benefit users and safeguard the long-term future of the facility.
Plans are moving forward to install 238 solar panels on the leisure centre’s roof. The panels will drastically reduce Quayside’s energy bills, helping to make the centre more financially sustainable, while also being thought to save around 27 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.
That is the equivalent of planting around 1,222 trees annually.
Helping the environment is a key priority for South Hams District Council.
The financial savings made from energy costs will help to secure the long-term sustainability of the centre so it can continue to benefit the community.
At the same time, new dry changing rooms are also being created at the centre. These new changing rooms are for the use of school children from Kingsbridge Community College, but the additional changing facilities mean that for the first time, daytime users of the leisure centre will have access to dry side changing.
Pre-existing changing rooms currently reserved exclusively for use of school children during the school day will be made available for centre users who up until now, have either had to change at home or use Quayside’s wet changing room facilities.
South Hams District Council has committed to funding the solar panels and the new changing rooms. The Council is also looking at how it can improve its other leisure centres in the South Hams in similar ways.
Cllr Victor Abbott, South Hams Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to see this project progressing. Rising energy costs are a crucial issue affecting the long-term viability of leisure centres across the country.
“By producing their own electricity, these solar panels should lower the effects of rising costs for Quayside Leisure Centre.
As well as protecting the centre from risk of closure, the panels should help keep membership and entry prices as low as possible for users.
“The introduction of new changing rooms is also a boost to users. Providing wet changing only for daytime users has likely been a nuisance to those wanting to use the gym or daytime classes, so having the additional dry changing space will remove that headache.”
Tina Graham, Principal of Kingsbridge Community College, said: “The new changing room facilities at Quayside Leisure Centre are a fantastic addition for our students and the wider community.
For our college, having access to safe, modern changing spaces is crucial for safeguarding and supporting our students during physical education activities.”
Anthony Cawley, CEO of Fusion Lifestyle, said: “We are really excited about the upgrades at Quayside Leisure Centre. The new solar panels will make the centre kinder to the environment, help keep costs down for centre users and future proof Quayside for generations to come.
“Fusion’s focus is on community health and making our facilities accessible for all residents and the new school changing rooms will make a big difference to our centre users. “