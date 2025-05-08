A new fleet of hireable electric bikes will be available on the streets of Totnes in June.
The new “Catbikes” are being introduced as part of South Hams District Council’s commitment to promoting cycling. The bikes will provide people visiting and living in Totnes the chance to travel around the town and surrounding areas in a greener, more sustainable way.
Catbikes – which stands for “Cycles Around Town”, will be available from several key places across the town and accessed by a mobile app 24/7.
Chancellor Victor Abbott, South Hams Lead Member for Community Services, Operations and Leisure, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be launching the Catbikes scheme. Totnes is known for its commitment to sustainability, and this exciting project will give people living and visiting here to get around sustainably.
As well as the environmental benefits, Chancellor John Birch, South Hams Executive Member for Economy, hopes the new E-bikes will attract visitors who want to explore all the town has to offer.
“It’ll be straightforward to sign up, and we really hope people embrace the opportunity to cycle around town.”
Bike racks will be popping up across the town ahead of the scheme’s launch at busy spots across the town, including at:
- Shady Gardens
- Rotherfold Square
- Steamer Quay
- Weston Lane, Bridgetown
There will also be new signage going up showing the locations of Catbikes at a number of existing bike racks:
- Totnes Train Station
- Totnes Pavillions
- Follaton House
If you’d like to find out more about the E-bikes, South Hams District Council will have representatives showing them off at the Transition Town Totnes’ Energy Wise and Eco-Homes Show at Totnes Civic Hall on Sunday 11 May, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Active Devon will be at the show with the Council, offering the chance to ride the Catbikes for free.