Two teams of talented Year 10 students from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) recently showcased their mathematical brilliance at the Advanced Mathematics Support Programme (AMSP) Maths Feast held at the Exeter Met Office.
The event, organised by the AMSP, is designed to stretch and challenge high-attaining students through a series of collaborative tasks that test not only mathematical problem-solving but also communication and creative thinking.
The KCC students rose to the occasion, demonstrating outstanding teamwork, resilience, and a genuine love of learning. Their strong performance was the result of weeks of dedication, having regularly attended the Further Maths Club after school with Mr Hart.
The design of the mathematics curriculum at Kingsbridge Community College focuses on building a strong foundation of core mathematical knowledge, progressing through hierarchical layers of procedural understanding. With the students already eyeing up future competitions, it is clear that for KCC, this is just the start of a very exciting mathematical journey.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"We are incredibly proud of our Year 10 teams - not just for how well they performed, but for the enthusiasm, commitment and curiosity they’ve shown throughout. Their drive to challenge themselves and support each other is exactly what we want to see at KCC."
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said:
"This is a fantastic example of what happens when students are given opportunities to go beyond the curriculum. Events like the Maths Feast encourage critical thinking, collaboration and a real sense of achievement. Congratulations to everyone involved."
Kingsbridge Community College is rated Good for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Sixth Form provision by Ofsted.
Ofsted inspectors noted that: Leaders are highly ambitious for all pupils. Pupils enjoy their lessons and their learning.