Fire crews from across the South Hams responded to a blaze in the early hours of Friday, May 9, after receiving multiple reports of black smoke coming from the South Milton Sands area.
Fire Control began receiving calls around 5.50am, prompting the mobilisation of appliances from Kingsbridge, Salcombe, Modbury and Plympton.
The fire was confirmed to be at the Beachhouse. On arrival, firefighters confirmed one building was well alight.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said further updates would be issued in due course.