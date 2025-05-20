Fixing the mess, building the future
So, yet again, we have seen Sir Keir Starmer unpick more of the Tory chaos left behind by the bitter infighting in the last government.
Top of the list this week being Boris Johnson's so-called oven-ready Brexit deal and the mass migration experimentation mess he left behind.
Yet the past few days have yet again proved that Labour are not all about just righting Tory wrongs.
Last week, Labour delivered the fastest growing economy in the G7, introduced legislation enabling £8.3 billion of investment in energy security and good green jobs, announced plans for an extra 14,000 new prison places, and £625 million to train 60,000 young engineers, brickies, electricians, and carpenters.
Promises made. Promises kept.
Thank you Sir Keir Starmer.
Yours etc
Geoffrey Brooking
Via Email
Reform noise drowns out green gains
While local elections often pass under the radar, Reform UK’s victories in the local elections in early May-now controlling 10 councils with 677 councillors nationally-could increase opposition amongst a minority of the public to environmental policies. Their influence lies less in the direct power they hold than in the anti-environmental "noise" they’re amplifying. In Nigel Farage’s post-win speech in Durham, he pledged to create ‘Departments of Government Efficiency’ in every country, mimicking those established by Trump and Musk that are attempting to slash climate funding.
But with councils already stretched financially after 15 years of austerity, these plans seem entirely impractical, especially given Reform’s inexperience, which their deputy leader Richard Tice bizarrely calls "an advantage." Farage even told climate staff to "seek alternative careers", while the new Durham councillor Darren Grimes dismissed net-zero projects as "pet projects", despite the fact that he cosies up to Nigel Farage like an overpampered poodle.
Lincolnshire’s Reform mayor, Andrea Jenkyns, is pushing for fracking deals despite its health risks (with studies showing it increases the likelihood of cancer and asthma). The government has responded firmly by stating that they will ban fracking nationally.
Meanwhile, in Staffordshire, Reform have vowed to block solar farms, with Richard Tice warning investors, "We will fight you every step of the way". Experts such as the Federation of Small Businesses in Lincolnshire have confirmed that renewables offer huge and rewarding economic opportunities, yet Reform clings to fossil fuels. Despite Reform’s gain, there’s hope. The Green Party gained support this year for the 8th consecutive year, tripling their number of councillors in Devon alone.
Their growth proves public support for climate action remains strong. Although Reform’s rise may slow environmental progress, it also highlights why local engagement is more important than ever.
May Puckey
Via Email
Thanks for the sunrise, Fiona
I write to express my delight at Fiona’s wonderfully evocative and nourishing “Sunrise at Slapton” piece in this week’s edition.
What a pleasure-filled walk she had; this should encourage others to get out early and enjoy our marvellous environment in quiet solitude!
I sincerely hope the distributor of the toxic loaves sees Fiona’s article and mends her ways, however well-meaning her actions were!
Thanks to Fiona for her delightful article.
Chris Hyson
Chillington
We should all be ashamed
I am ashamed. For 18 months, I have kept quiet, terrified that I would be accused of antisemitism. My silence has been complicit. I am ashamed that my government has been complicit, both in its lack of action and in its help in arming Israel.
The Hamas attack on October 7 was horrific. No reasonable human being can condone the brutality of the killing of 1218 people, the rapes, and the taking of 251 hostages. The Israeli government's reaction, however, has been brutal but also self-defeating. Just weeks after the attack, the former Tory Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the British army in Northern Ireland, said that Netanyahu's government's actions were disproportionate and were fuelling the conflict for another 50 years. Since then, another 32,000 people have been killed. The total number of Palestinians killed is now 52,908, though a recent paper in the Lancet implied that this was an underestimate. The majority of these are women and children.
Since Israel's breaking of the ceasefire in March, Israel has refused to allow food and aid into Gaza, in effect starving the population. If this is not an act of genocide, what is? In September last year, the British government concluded that there was a clear risk that certain military exports to Israel might be used in violations of Humanitarian Law. Most, but not all, export licences for arms were suspended. The government now argues in the courts that it must maintain supplies of parts for F-35 jet fighters, used by Israel to bomb civilians. If the killing of 52,908 people is not against Humanitarian Law, what is? I am ashamed. We should all be ashamed.
Yours faithfully,
Mike Baldwin
Via Email
Small acts, big impact
Dear Editor,
Suggestion for new section under “Letters to the Editor”: “Thank you to the Person Who...”
Not everybody who does good deeds around town wants to be named and famed or have a train named after them; They still warrant recognition and thanks!
As an opening submission, thank you to the dedicated lady who looks after the garden in front of Kingsbridge Leisure Centre. I appreciate the hard work put in.
Stop and have a look next time you’re there. I do hope she gets free swim...?!
Cheers :)
A Do-Gooder
Pop in and see us on Thursdays
Just a reminder to our readers that we continue to hold drop-in clinics every Thursday at Dartmouth Tourist Information Centre, from 10am to 12 noon. If you’ve got a story to share or a question about the paper, pop in and see us — no appointment necessary. We’re always happy to chat.
Best wishes, Tom, Richard and Charlotte
The South Hams news team
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.