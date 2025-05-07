Enact Proportional Representation to replace our antiquated First past the Post voting system, which in Europe we share only with the dictatorship in Belarus. The outcome of the last General Election was wildly unrepresentative of the votes cast, giving Labour a huge majority far exceeding its 34% of electoral support. The splintering of the old two party system means that First past the Post is just not up to the job anymore and needs to go. Whilst this would almost certainly result in coalition government, as is the case across Europe, it would allow progressive parties to unite around shared values and form a coherent bloc able to address the concerns of the electorate and the undemocratic voices coming from the far Right. This would take political courage from Keir Starmer, but would effectively change the electoral landscape forever, as promised but never enacted by Tony Blair's government many years ago. This would be the best outcome, and would definitely be a case of thinking outside the box - clearly necessary when the whole shape of the box has so recently changed. So to Keir Starmer I would say "Feel the fear and do it anyway."