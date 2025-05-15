Living in beautiful south Devon for the last fifteen years, I have been greatly saddened by the obvious fall in biodiversity here. The variety of birds at our feeders, the number of butterflies in the meadows and insects in general have fallen dramatically, and as nature is so interconnected, all wildlife is suffering. We are responsible for the damage we have done and must take responsibility for correcting it. We implore the government to rethink its plans to let development override nature.