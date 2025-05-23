We’re committed to coming down hard on those who disregard the environment.
That’s the message from South Hams District Council, following a successful prosecution at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court
Richard Symons pleaded guilty at Newton Abbot Magistrates Court to unlawfully felling a mature Holm Oak tree in East Portlemouth, which was protected by a woodland Tree Preservation Order.
He has been fined, and with legal costs ordered to pay £2,984.
Mr Symons claimed in his defence that the tree was dangerous and needed to be removed to prevent it falling onto a road.
However, South Hams District Council disputed this, noting that officers hadn’t seen any evidence to support this during a site visit after the felling.
The Council also challenged Mr Symons’ qualifications to assess the tree’s safety.
Councillor David Hancock, South Hams District Council’s Lead Executive Member for Planning & Strategic Planning, said:: “Protecting the environment and tackling climate change is one of our top priorities, and we will not hesitate to take action against anyone who fells protected trees illegally.
We hope this prosecution sends out a clear message.
“Tree felling can have serious consequences—it’s dangerous, damages the environment, and disrupts local wildlife.
That’s why it must be done lawfully and responsibly.”
With its evergreen leaves, the holm oak is a bold splash of colour in the winter months.
It was first introduced in the 1500s and, though it’s not as adapted as our native oaks, it supports plenty of our wildlife.
Holm oak is an evergreen broadleaf tree that can grow to 20m and develop a huge, rounded crown.
The bark is black and finely cracked, and twigs are slender and covered with light brown felt-like hairs.
The leaves are glossy above and downy below, without lobes.
Young leaves can be toothed.
It can be identified in winter by its evergreen features which are present all year round.