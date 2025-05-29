Local South Devon MP Caroline Voaden has visited Riverford Organic to showcase her support for local, purpose-driven businesses ahead of Better Business Day.
Voaden heard how Riverford Organic's farming business model has supported local biodiversity and promoted a stakeholder-led approach by exclusively growing and distributing organic vegetables and food products through its pioneering veg box scheme.
The visit, hosted by Better Business Act Campaign, comes ahead of the Better Business Day parliamentary reception on 11 June. This aims to bring figureheads together to recognise the work of purpose-led companies in driving growth and promoting sustainable business practices.
UK laws currently encourage businesses to operate under a legal regime of shareholder primacy, which means company directors too often prioritise profit over people and the planet.
Founded in 1987, Riverford Organic is an employee-owned organic farm and UK-wide organic veg box delivery company based in Devon. Pioneering sustainable farming practices, Riverford delivers around 80,000 boxes of fresh organic produce to homes across the UK each week. The company became employee-owned in 2018 and is certified as a B Corporation, demonstrating its commitment to being a force for good in business.
Rob Haward, Chief Executive of Riverford Organic, said: "At Riverford, we've always believed that business can be a powerful force for good. By becoming employee-owned and staying true to our organic principles, we're proving that you don't have to choose between doing right by people and the planet and running a successful business.
“The Better Business Act represents a crucial step towards reshaping how companies think about their role in society, not just as profit generators, but as responsible stewards of our shared environment and communities.”
The Better Business Act campaign calls for an amendment to Section 172 of the Companies Act, giving all UK businesses the freedom to think for the future by aligning financial, consumer, workforce, community and environmental interests.
The Bill has received strong support from cross-party MPs, growing from 300 to 3,000 member organisations in three years. Caroline Voaden, MP for South Devon, said: "It was great to visit Riverford Organic, a local business with a national reach that has redefined organic farming and the role employees can plan in pushing a business forwards.
Chris Turner, CEO of B Lab UK, the charity behind the UK B Corp movement, and Campaign Director of the Better Business Act adds: "Right now, the law means too many businesses prioritise short-term financial gains over long-term societal impact. The Better Business Act seeks to change that by enabling businesses to create real value for employees, customers, communities, and the environment, not just shareholders.
Companies backing the Better Business Act now comprise a mix of local firms and SMEs, as well as high-street brands and publicly listed companies, spread across over 15 sectors, including technology, finance, insurance, and science.
Notable businesses include Iceland, Tony’s Chocolonely, Olio, Bloom & Wild, Charlie Bigham’s, HumanForest, Danone, Virgin Group, Little Moons, Gü, ELEMIS, as well as non-profits and membership organisations such as ShareAction, Institute of Directors and RSPB.
