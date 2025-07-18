The Kingsbridge Weaving Loft is celebrating 15 years of weaving this week. Malcolm Weir, who runs the company, began weaving as an apprentice over 70 years ago and now teaches 22 students aged between 12 and 83.
Recently, Malcolm and his team visited schools in Stokenham and West Charleton, where pupils tried their hand at spinning and weaving on both vintage and modern looms.
The group meets weekly and sells their handmade work at local events, including the Stokenham Arts & Crafts Show (24 July–2 August) and the South Hams Vintage Machinery Rally at Sorley (9–10 August).
Visitors of all ages are invited to try weaving for themselves and learn more about this timeless craft.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.