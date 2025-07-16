Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, have taken part in an action-packed careers day this term, designed to build vital life skills and prepare them for the world beyond the classroom.
From learning first aid and revision techniques to crafting CVs and writing job applications, pupils were guided through a series of interactive sessions aimed at boosting confidence and career readiness.
A highlight of the day was a visit from alumna Bethan Germon, founder of the charity Angels and Advocates, who worked alongside pupils to pack care parcels for those in need. The hands-on experience encouraged pupils to give back to their community while learning more about how passion and purpose can drive a successful career.
The day formed part of the school’s ongoing commitment to personal development, employability, and community connection, ensuring every pupil is empowered to thrive in the future.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said: "We want our pupils to leave school not just with strong academic results, but with the skills, values, and confidence they need to succeed in life. Careers Day brought all of that together, it was inspiring to see students so engaged and motivated."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said: "This is exactly the kind of opportunity that sets our schools apart, practical, meaningful experiences that show young people what's possible. We’re incredibly proud of how the students embraced every session, and of alumni like Bethan who continue to make a difference."
Dartmouth Academy is rated Good by Ofsted for Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management and Early years provision. All Education South West schools have UNICEF Rights Respecting accreditation, which recognises their commitment to creating safe and inspiring places to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.
