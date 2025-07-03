This past month has given me many reminders of why I am so proud to lead Dartmouth Academy.
One standout moment was our Year 11 GCSE Art Exhibition, where we had the privilege of welcoming the Mayor of Dartmouth. Her thoughtful words captured the spirit of the occasion perfectly: “You should feel justifiably proud… the culmination of two years of experimentation and study.”
I couldn’t agree more. The creativity, commitment and courage on display were truly inspiring. Every piece of artwork told its own story, a journey of hard work, personal growth, and ambition. It was a powerful reminder of the transformative power of education and the arts.
As we say goodbye to our incredible Year 11 students, I want to thank each of them for the contribution they’ve made to our school community. Whether through their artistic expression, academic achievements, leadership qualities or quiet perseverance, they have each left a lasting legacy. We are proud of who they’ve become and wish them every success as they take their next steps.
Another moment that filled me with pride came from a very different context. When a bus driver fell ill at the Park and Ride, a group of our students responded with remarkable maturity. Without hesitation, they called 999, remained calm, supported the driver, and assisted emergency services. A member of the public who witnessed it described them as “amazing “, and I couldn’t agree more. Their actions were a shining example of compassion and responsibility beyond their years.
Luke Roberts Year 7
I enjoy acting, and I have been in Matilda, and I am currently working on Shrek and Annie. I also enjoy script writing and have written a play for Dartmouth Academy staff to perform. I go to the acting club three times per week and am very confident on the stage. When in school, I most enjoy subjects that are creative or where I can move around, such as PE, Art, Drama and Music.
