Poundland today confirmed the locations of 25 stores that will close under its restructuring and recovery plan designed to return the business to growth.
The plan is intended to refocus and simplify the business after an extended period of under-performance and deliver a financially sustainable operating model.
Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “It is of course, sincerely regrettable that our recovery plans include any store closures, but sadly that’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores.
Colleagues at stores earmarked for closure under the recovery plan were informed of their store’s status in June and have been briefed of any pending closures.
Dartmouth Poundland will close its doors to customers on 17 August 2025.
