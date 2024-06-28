LEVC London taxis are now available in Ivybridge as The Murray Group hopes to corner the market in replacement and upgraded taxis in Devon and Cornwall.
The group operates multiple dealerships throughout Devon and their franchises include Hyndai, Kia, Volkswagen, TPS and Skoda.
The new franchise was officially launched by the Mayor of Ivybridge Cllr Alan Spencer.
In addition to the new vehicles on display in the showroom, LEVC TX taxis on the forecourt range from 66,000 to 150,000 miles are equipped with state-of-the-art electric technology and a 1.5 litre range extender.
Some models have a range of up to 280 miles with a top-up engine for extended mileage.
Sales Development Manager Luke Webber says:
“LEVC aims to fill a gap in the taxi market by offering zero-emission, wheelchair-accessible taxis with braille features and spacious seating for wheelchair users.
“The origins of the company go back to 1908 but it is now owned by Geely, a Global 500 corporation based in Hangzhou,China.
“The price of a new LEVC TX taxi ranges from around £60,000 to around £73,000 pounds.”
The taxis are built in Coventry in the UK’s only dedicated electric vehicle manufacturing plant.
Luke told us: “They are known for their durability and hard-wearing aluminum chassis.
“The interior features vinyl trim and floors for easy cleaning, catering to the needs of passengers.
“They have zero-emission capability and maneuverability.”
The cabs can accommodate standard meters and offer a comfortable, quiet ride for passengers.