DEVON and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that one man suffered burns to his back and was treated by paramedics at a blaze involving commercial and industrial units at Serstone near Zeal Monachorum.
Devon and Cornwall Fire Control received multiple reports of a large fire involving the industrial units from 8.37pm on Sunday, February 1.
On arrival, crews requested a further three fire engines making the total in attendance seven.
Fire crews which attended included North Tawton, Crediton, Danes Castle in Exeter, Witheridge, Honiton, Barnstaple and Ivybridge.
At 8am this morning, Monday, February 2, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: “During the night just before 1am, fire crews confirmed that steady progress was being made and the fire was now out.
“Two water bowsers were being used, along with a ground monitor, two hose reel jets, aerial ladder platform and a main jet at that time.
“This incident is still ongoing this morning, with two fire engines on scene to monitor hotspots with one hose reel jet and one thermal imaging camera.
“A further update will follow in due course.”
The fire was said to be in four of the units, all well alight, containing items such as cars, cylinders, wood and lithium batteries.
Significant damage was caused to the units.
