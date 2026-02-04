Libraries Unlimited is partnering with The Guardian Foundation to bring a series of free news literacy workshops for families to libraries in Devon and Torbay.
Library staff, supported by a facilitator from The Guardian Foundation, will deliver the NewsWise workshops.
They are designed to generate curiosity and critical engagement with the news and to give children the skills to reduce the risk of online harm and make sense of the world.
The Ofcom-funded programme will focus on the whole family, promoting awareness and open conversations between parents, carers, and children.
From February half-term onwards, children aged 7 to 11, with their parents and carers, will be able to join workshops, including one in Ivybridge.
Alex Kittow, Chief Executive Officer, Libraries Unlimited said: Workshops are completely free.
“Workshop attendees and library members can also browse and borrow a new collection of books on the topic of fake news and information.
“Libraries are safe spaces for learning and not just through books.
“We are looking forward to empowering children to think critically about news and its sources.”
Elli Narewska, Head of News and Media Literacy at The Guardian Foundation, said: "Libraries are vital community spaces and a frontline defence against the spread of disinformation.
“At a time when children are encountering media from a younger age, and amid growing concern from parents about their children navigating online content, we are delighted to partner with Libraries Unlimited to deliver workshops where families can learn together.
“Through this work, we hope to help communities build the news and media literacy skills that strengthen confidence, wellbeing and civic engagement."
One of the first workshops will be in Paignton Library on Friday February 20 between 12.30pm and 2pm with more to follow.
For the latest workshop dates visit Libraries Unlimited’s website: https://www.librariesunlimited.org.uk/news/
