A young cyclist from Ivybridge who helped to save a woman’s life has received an award at a special ceremony.
The aptly named Arthur Good, now aged 13, was on his bike when he witnessed a man assaulting a woman.
She had sustained significant injuries and some of her family, who were also present, were extremely upset.
Arthur quickly called police for help and described his location and the incident in detail.
He directed officers to where the victim was and she received the help she needed.
Arthur’s quick thinking, courage and bravery in reporting the assault potentially saved the woman’s life.
He received a Chief Superintendent's Commendation.
Arthur’s dad Tristan is very proud of his son and has recently joined the Devon & Cornwall Police ranks himself as a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) based in South Devon.
Arthur was one of around 50 people receiving awards at a recent ceremony in Torquay to honour police officers, staff and volunteers – as well as members of the public.
Nominees were recognised for their bravery and commitment and for going above and beyond to help others.
Amongst the others Police Constable Simon Cooper received an award after helping to save a boy’s life at Hope Cove when he was off duty.
PC Cooper saw the 14 year old lad struggling to stay afloat in the water, having been pulled out to sea in a rip current.
The sea conditions were dangerous with large, powerful waves pushing the teenager underwater and putting him at great risk.
After several minutes swimming out to sea, PC Simon Cooper eventually found the lad struggling and shouting for help and managed to bring him back ashore.
The swimmer was treated by lifeguards after breathing in water and thankfully recovered.
PC Cooper was commended by Devon & Cornwall Police after displaying great courage and selflessness.
He has previously received a Royal Humane Society award.
South Devon Police Commander Chief Superintendent Roy Linden was one of those handing out the honours.
He said: “I am always extremely impressed and humbled by the actions of both colleagues and members of the public who have received awards for putting the needs of others before themselves.
These events are a special way to celebrate their outstanding contributions in the company of their family and friends, and I would like to congratulate them all.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Ben Deer, Head of Crime for Devon & Cornwall Police, kept it in the family when he handed a certificate to his wife Katy.
She is a Detective Inspector who was commended for her part in a lengthy investigation into a dangerous sex offender. Following the police team’s work a 32 year old man was convicted and sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court and jailed for ten years and eight months.
The offender pleaded guilty mid-trial to four counts of sexual activity with a child and breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
If you feel inspired you can find out about careers with the police at: https://tinyurl.com/mrb9b4rd
